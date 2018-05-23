Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? Tamar Braxton Colors Her Baldy Magenta

Tamar Braxton Reveals New Hair Color

Tamar Braxton was spotted out and about in Los Angeles last night and she has a new look! The reality actress and singer recently chopped down her tresses and now she’s colored her follicles PINK. Tay-Tay stopped to pose with Tiny at the event for Pretty Little Thing’s Karl Kani collaboration with her new do.

Don’t they look cute?

Tamar has yet to post the look to social media but we wonder what inspired the color. Pink is a LOUD look, and she’s a loud lady…but she actually looks innocent here:

What do you think about it. Cute or moot?