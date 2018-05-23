Are You Feeling This Hairstyle? Tamar Braxton Colors Her Baldy Magenta

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Tamar Braxton Reveals New Hair Color

Tamar Braxton was spotted out and about in Los Angeles last night and she has a new look! The reality actress and singer recently chopped down her tresses and now she’s colored her follicles PINK. Tay-Tay stopped to pose with Tiny at the event for Pretty Little Thing’s Karl Kani collaboration with her new do.

Don’t they look cute?

 

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Tamar has yet to post the look to social media but we wonder what inspired the color. Pink is a LOUD look, and she’s a loud lady…but she actually looks innocent here:

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

What do you think about it. Cute or moot?

