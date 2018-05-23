SMH: Four Teens Charged After Fatally Striking Officer Who Shot Into Stolen Car Windshield

Teen Boys Charged With First Degree Murder Of Baltimore Cop

Four teenage boys have been charged in Baltimore County police Officer Amy Caprio’s death this week. According to the Baltimore Sun when the officer confronted one of the teens driving, 16-year-old Dawnta Harris ducked down and accelerated a stolen Jeep, running over Officer Amy Caprio as she opened fire, prosecutors say. Three other teens were present during the incident and were later found at their homes by police.

Dawnta Anthony Harris, 16, Darrell Jaymar Ward, 15, Derrick Eugene Matthews, 16, and Eugene Robert Genuis IV, 17, were each charged with first-degree murder in Caprio’s killing. All three were charged as adults, and also face first-degree burglary charges.

The slain officer Amy Caprio was called to investigate a suspicious Jeep on Linwen Way in Perry Hall in Baltimore. A 911 caller reported three people left the Jeep and had broken into a home, according to charging documents. Police said Caprio came upon the Jeep and pursued the teen driver, whom they identified as Harris, down the cul-de-sac. She got out of her patrol car, drew her gun and ordered Harris out, police said. Instead of comlying, Harris allegedly ran over Caprio as she opened fire, according to police.

So sad.