Bye Mona! Joseline Hernandez’ ‘Joseline Takes Miami’ Finds A New Home At THIS Network
Joseline Takes Miami Premiering On WE TV
Joseline Hernandez‘ reality show has a new home.
As previously reported the Puerto Rican Princess is preparing to return to reality TV with a new show; “Joseline Takes Miami” produced by former RHOA producer Carlos King.
Now the new show that will follow her journey as a single mother raising her daughter Bonnie Bella in Miami has a new home; WE TV.
WE TV will air the show later this year that will also include her working on new music with a “talented array of Latin artists.”
It’s unclear if contractually Steebie can even appear on the show, but Bossip can confirm that the two are in a peaceful co-parenting relationship. The two were recently spotted at Atlanta’s Lenox Mall shopping with their daughter Bonnie Bella.
Will YOU be watching “Joseline Takes Miami”???
WE will.