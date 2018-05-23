No Kap: NFL Owners Agree On New Policy That Requires Players On The Field To Stand For Amerikkka’s Anthem

Image via Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

NFL Institutes New National Anthem Policy Requiring Players To Stand

The NFL owners, commissioner Roger Goodell and head officials are a bunch of sanctimonious cowards who don’t give a damn if Black men and women are dying in the streets as a result of police violence.

The league has just announced that players and all on-field personnel will be REQUIRED to stand for the National Anthem. According to ESPN, if players don’t wish to stand, they have been given the option to stay in the locker room in protest. Which basically doesn’t change anything. Now, instead of cameras taking photos of star players kneeling, cameras will be scouring the sidelines looking for which star players are NOT on the field, and best believe their protest will still be publicly noted.

Owners met in Atlanta this week and agreed to this nonsense unanimously.

As punishment for refusing to stand while on the field, teams will be fined

“This season, all league and team personnel shall stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Personnel who choose not to stand for the Anthem may stay in the locker room until after the Anthem has been performed. “We believe today’s decision will keep our focus on the game and the extraordinary athletes who play it — and on our fans who enjoy it.”

No. It won’t and this new rule is as impotent as a the crusty, rich, white guys who own NFL teams.

If the NFL thinks that this gives them the opportunity to pretend as if they believe that Black lives matter, we assure them that the public will not be fooled. In the words of Shawn Carter, “you can’t sell us bulls#!t, we know the prices.”

Colin Kaepernick forever.