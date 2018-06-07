Remiiiiiix! The Absolute Best Covers From Fox’s The Four Season One Stars
The FOUR: Battle for Stardom, Season 2 Airs Tonight, But let’s Take A Look Back
Fox’s The FOUR: Battle For Stardom is back and we are excited for all of the new faces and voices competing this season. Of course we are entertained by the celebrity panel of judges and ready to see who wins the entire competition, but the highlight of the show hands down are the beautiful song covers.
Each contestant puts their personality on their rendition of our favorite records and we compiled a list of our absolute favorites! Let us know if we left any of them out!
Here are our Top 5 favorite covers from The Four’s season one stars. Scroll down.
5. Vincint covered “Creep” by Radiohead, giving everyone chills!
4. RaVaughn covered Brandy’s “Have You Ever” brilliantly last season.
3. Zhavia had her ups and downs last season, but she nail this cover of “Say Something”
2. Candice and this Rihanna cover! Her voice is like honey…
Honorable mention is Candice’s cover of Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-factor”, her runs are angelic.
1. And of course, last year’s winner gets the top spot. Her version of “Glory” took everyone to church!
Did we leave any out!?! Don’t forget to tune in to a brand new second season for more fantastic covers.
