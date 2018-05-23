The Definition Of Supple: Teyana Taylor Flosses Her Fatty At Her Pretty Little Thing Launch And AfterParty

Teyana Taylor Celebrates The Launch Of Her Pretty Little Thing Collaboration

Teyana Taylor was out showing off her flawless bawwwwwdy in LA as she celebrated her new collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. After her launch, Taylor and friends including Tamar Braxton, Tiny Harris, Wale, Leon Thomas, Lori Harvey, DJ Mustard, Iman Shumpert, RJ, RichThe Kid, Kamaiyah, Quavo, Offset, YG and more.

The party was held at #MuranoLA and was a Pretty Little Thing x Karl Kani event — hence the ’90’s looks folks were sporting.

Hit the flip for footage of the celebrity arrivals and more photos from the event.