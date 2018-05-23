Clucker For Clucker: Ariana Grande Defends Leaving Substance Abusing Mac Miller, But What About Dirty Piss Pete Davidson?

Did Ariana Grande Trade One Drug Abuser For Another?

In white folks news…

Ariana Grande broke her silence on her break up with Mac Miller and romance with Pete Davidson on twitter today. The singer went off on a fan for trying to make her feel bad for leaving her ex who struggles with substance abuse. Ariana said hold up chile! It’s my CHOICE to leave, I’m no baby sitter. The fan says:

“Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood”

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

Ariana responded with this long notepad paragraph:

“I am not a baby sitter or a mother and no woman should feel like they need to be. I have care fro him and tried to support his sobriety for years…blaming a woman for a man’s inability to keep his sh-t together is a very major problem…”

Notice how she didn’t address the part of the tweet that alleges she left Mac for “another man”. Well, that other man is Pete Davidson. And he’s not exactly super clean himself…hit the flip to see what we mean.