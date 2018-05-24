Call Romeo: #GUHH Is Back & So Is Angela Simmons’ Sizzling Milfy Mommy Baaaawdy

For your viewing pleasure…

Angela Simmons Returns For “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 4

The new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres tonight and there’s more than one reason to watch.

This time viewers will see Romeo Miller chasing after “the one that got away”, Boogie Dash seemingly spiraling out of control with his addiction, Briana Latrise working with Boogie’s dad Dame to schedule an intervention, Kristinia DeBarge finally meeting her long-lost cousin and Pepa’s daughter Egypt Criss falling for her new man that people suspect could have ulterior motives.

But if that’s not enough to intrigue you, there’s always Angela Simmons who’ll confirm on the show that she’s single after calling off her engagement to her baby’s father.

Now raising her son Sutton solo, Angela’s more focused than ever on her career and on keeping her milfy mommy baaawdy toned and tight. She often shares snaps of her workouts in the gym…

and enjoys showing off her bangin’ “BNB” a.k.a. Built Not Bought baaaawdy.

Catch season 4 of “Growing Up Hip Hop” tonight at 9 pm ET/PT on WE tv.

More Angela Simmons on the flip.