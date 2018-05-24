Call Romeo: #GUHH Is Back & So Is Angela Simmons’ Sizzling Milfy Mommy Baaaawdy

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

For your viewing pleasure…

Angela Simmons Returns For “Growing Up Hip Hop” Season 4

The new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” premieres tonight and there’s more than one reason to watch.

This time viewers will see Romeo Miller chasing after “the one that got away”, Boogie Dash seemingly spiraling out of control with his addiction, Briana Latrise working with Boogie’s dad Dame to schedule an intervention, Kristinia DeBarge finally meeting her long-lost cousin and Pepa’s daughter Egypt Criss falling for her new man that people suspect could have ulterior motives.

But if that’s not enough to intrigue you, there’s always Angela Simmons who’ll confirm on the show that she’s single after calling off her engagement to her baby’s father.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Now raising her son Sutton solo, Angela’s more focused than ever on her career and on keeping her milfy mommy baaawdy toned and tight. She often shares snaps of her workouts in the gym…

and enjoys showing off her bangin’ “BNB” a.k.a. Built Not Bought baaaawdy.

Catch season 4 of “Growing Up Hip Hop” tonight at 9 pm ET/PT on WE tv.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

More Angela Simmons on the flip.

 

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Fake minding my business lol

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Headed to my GUHH premier @wetv @yummyextensions #yummygirl #yummyextensions

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

✂️ action @yummyextensions #yummyextensions #yummygirl

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

Standing tall through it all ‼️ @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Congrats partner @romeomiller ‼️ Show airing May 24 !! @wetv ! 💪🏾❤️

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Simply me . . @fashionnova

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Rainy DazE @fashionnova 💙

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Focused more than ever ❤️‼️ @yummyextensions #yummyextensions #yummygirl

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    Feeling colorful today @fashionnova ❤️

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    New layer ✂️ alert lol @yummyextensions #yummygirl #yummyextensions

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

