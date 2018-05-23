Musty MAGA Tears: Tomi Lahren Gets Support From Deplorable Donnie After She’s Sprinkled With Water At Brunch

Girl, relax…

Trump Defends Tomi Lahren After She Gets Water Thrown On Her At Brunch

Six shriveled strands having Tomi Lahren is so ‘oh so heartbroken’ after some brunch booters decided to (barely) sprinkle her with water.

As previously reported the deplorable dame was apparently at a Minneapolis brunch with her mom when diners decided they’d have enough of seeing the conservative curmudgeon and gave her a Basketball Wives style drink-take.

Fox News’ Tomi Lahren had a drink thrown at her while at a restaurant in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/FyKzjIG890 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 23, 2018

Wasn’t she supposed to melt right then, or nah?

Traci then confronted the crew but no physical altercation took place.

Tonya later appeared on Fox & Friends and blasted the diners for the sprinkling shade but said she’s “tough” so she can handle it.

“You don’t have to like me, you don’t have to agree with my political opinions, but you don’t have the right to throw things at me,” she said. “But again, I’m tough, I can handle it.”

I’m tough and I can handle it. My hope is that we as a country don’t have to resort to this nonsense over political differences. https://t.co/Oxe50Mg7mY — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 23, 2018

Y’ALLS PRESIDENT then decided to take a break from being a stinking, stale cup of oxidized orange juice to jump to her defense.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

MUST BE TWO EVERYBODIES.

Just a reminder that your President took THREE WEEKS praise the Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. but the moment someone tries to grease Tami’s unseasoned scalp, he rushes to her defense.

What do YOU think about Tomato Lozenge getting “attacked” at brunch???

As much as I dislike Tomi Lahren, I believe it’s wrong to throw a drink at her. In fact, as a peace offering, I think someone should offer her a refreshing glass of water from, oh, let’s say, Flint, Michigan. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) May 23, 2018

Not a bad idea Frank!