It’s A Wrap: ABC Cancels ‘The Chew’ After Seven Seasons

Blame Mario Batali?

ABC Cancels The Chew

ABC is announcing that its cooking talk show “The Chew” is ending after seven seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter who obtained an ABC press release, the network is expanding Good Morning America to a third hour and canceling the show to make room for it.

“Over the past six years, Good Morning America has solidified its place as America’s No. 1 morning show,” Ben Sherwood, co-chairman of Disney Media Networks and president of Disney|ABC Television, said in a statement. “We believe there is great opportunity for viewers and advertisers in expanding to a third hour.”

This, of course, all comes after the Mario Batali harassment allegations. Execs removed Batali from the cast last year.

“The Chew” will continue until September.