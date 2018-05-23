Pure Preciousness: Eniko & Kevin Hart Share Adorable 6-Month Baby Kenzo Photos
- By Bossip Staff
Kevin And Eniko Hart Celebrate Kenzo Hart Turning 6-Months-Old
Kevin and Eniko Hart’s baby boy is 6-months-old and absolutely adorable. The Harts are giving fans a good glimpse at baby Kenzo in a series of Jessie Marrero shot photos.
In them, their chubby cutie goes to the gym…
and as a bear for his “Zo Bear” nickname.
PURE PRECIOUSNESS!
Happy 6 months baby Kenzo!
More of Kevin and Eniko’s unBEARably cute baby on the flip.