Pure Preciousness: Eniko & Kevin Hart Share Adorable 6-Month Baby Kenzo Photos

Now THIS is precious…

Kevin And Eniko Hart Celebrate Kenzo Hart Turning 6-Months-Old

Kevin and Eniko Hart’s baby boy is 6-months-old and absolutely adorable. The Harts are giving fans a good glimpse at baby Kenzo in a series of Jessie Marrero shot photos.

In them, their chubby cutie goes to the gym…

and as a bear for his “Zo Bear” nickname.

PURE PRECIOUSNESS!

Happy 6 months baby Kenzo!

More of Kevin and Eniko’s unBEARably cute baby on the flip.