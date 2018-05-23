Pure Preciousness: Eniko & Kevin Hart Share Adorable 6-Month Baby Kenzo Photos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Now THIS is precious…

Kevin And Eniko Hart Celebrate Kenzo Hart Turning 6-Months-Old

Kevin and Eniko Hart’s baby boy is 6-months-old and absolutely adorable. The Harts are giving fans a good glimpse at baby Kenzo in a series of Jessie Marrero shot photos.

In them, their chubby cutie goes to the gym…

and as a bear for his “Zo Bear” nickname.

#6months 🐻😍 #zotakeover

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

PURE PRECIOUSNESS!

Happy 6 months baby Kenzo!

“Stuntin’ like my daddy” 😝 @kevinhart4real #Zobear🐻

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

More of Kevin and Eniko’s unBEARably cute baby on the flip.

Happy 6 months Zo bear! 🐻 @jessiemarrerophotography 📷 #zotakeover

A post shared by E N I K O 💋 H A R T (@enikohart) on

Happy Sunday from me & my mini mini me! @enikohart with the photo cred #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus