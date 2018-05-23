The Beef Is Still Brewing In This Exclusive Clip From “STAR” Finale Airing Tonight! [VIDEO]

Alex Calls Star A “Love & Hip-Hop Reject”

Tonight marks the end of Season 2 of “STAR” and we have an exclusive from the episode. In the clip Carlotta (Queen Latifah) checks the girls (Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Jude Demorest) before they head out onto the red carpet, but Alex and Star are still at odds.

Here’s more on the episode:

“30 DAYS TO FAMOUS” SEASON FINALE EPISODE OF STAR

When egos clash, Take 3’s future as a group is at risk. Noah’s (Luke James) continued substance use jeopardizes his relationships with the people who care about him most and Simone (Brittany O’Grady) and Angel’s (guest star Evan Ross) relationship faces the biggest test yet. Meanwhile, Ayanna (Michael Michele) undergoes a major life change and Cassie (guest star Brandy Norwood) and Carlotta’s (Queen Latifah) sibling feud comes to a head in the all-new “Thirty Days to Famous” season finale episode of STAR airing Wednesday, May 23 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

