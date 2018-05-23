NY Jets Chairman Says He’ll Personally Pay Fines For Players Who Decide To Protest The National Anthem

NY Jets Chairman Offers To Pay Protest Fines

While the NFL is aiming to demand that all players stand for the national anthem with “discipline” for grown-azz men in the form of strict fines…one team boss isn’t standing for it.

NY Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says his team has his support, regardless of if they choose to protest the anthem. According to NYPost, Johnson has said that the team will stand behind players who may choose to kneel, and will not issue any team fines. As he said in a statement:

“I plan to sit in the very near term with Coach (Todd) Bowles and our players to discuss today’s decision regarding the National Anthem,” Johnson said in a statement. As I have in the past, I will support our players wherever we land as a team. Our focus is not on imposing any Club rules, fines, or restrictions. Instead we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us. I remain extremely proud of how we demonstrated unity last season as well as our players’ commitment to strengthening our communities.”

And as he told Newsday, if the league imposes the fine themselves, the team will eat it.

“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody (on the Jets) takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer they stand? Of course. But I understand if they feel the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”

Nice. How many teams do you think will follow suit?

