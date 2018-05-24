Ball In The Family Season 3 First Look: Babies, New Relationships, And More Ball Family Drama [Video]

(FACEBOOK)

You can hate on Lavar Ball all you want, but the man is trying to build the Ball family into an entire empire. The Facebook show “Ball In The Family” is on its 3rd season and already has over 1.4 million followers watching the show.

On this upcoming season Lonzo and Denise welcome their first child, LiAngelo’s girlfriend plays a bigger role, and you know pops is gonna act up as usual.