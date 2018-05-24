Did 21 Savage Cut Off Amber Rose Because She Sneakily Smashed His Homie To Smithereens?

Amber Rose Allegedly Cheated On 21 Savage With One Of His Friends

After months of singing Amber Rose’s praises and changing his lifestyle to drink water, take vitamins and carry “I’m A Hoe Too” signs we wondered what possibly could have gone so wrong in their relationship that 21 had turned cold as ice. Welp… A new report has a possible explanation!

Via Celebrity Insider:

“Amber cheated on 21 with one of his friends. She feels horrible about it. That’s why she’s still the one in love while 21 is over her,” the insider said.

WOW… But if she was so in love, why cheat with the homie? We have so many questions. Like, was it a homie, or a “Migo”? Which of 21’s trap brethren do you think she was tempted to touch?