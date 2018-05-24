Ma! The Meatloaf!!! Meet The 30-Year-Old Twin Bed Terrorist Refusing To GTFO His Parent’s House

Michael Rotondo… Has accomplished something rather exceptional. He’s managed to make himself less attractive to woman than a man living in his mothers basement, by being evicted from his mothers basement… https://t.co/0Isw269L63 — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) May 23, 2018

Michael Rotondo Is Breaking The Internet

His name is Michael Rotondo and he’s the 30-year-old basement-dweller currently at war with his FED UP parents who sued to get him out of their house after living rent-free for the past EIGHT YEARS.

And yes, this is a real story that spilled into the courtroom where Michael contended that he wasn’t given enough time to vacate the premises despite his parents giving him FIVE notices over the past several months and even offering to help him with the process.

Of course Michael lost and was ordered by the judge to move out ASAP. During the hearing, Michael, who repped himself, argued that “there is Common law requirement of six-month notice to quit before tenant may be removed through ejectment action” buttttt the judge was like “nah” and ruled in favor of his parents’ eviction notice.

According to CNN, Michael told reporters that he plans to appeal the “ridiculous” ruling. No, this isn’t funny but it’s absolutely hilarious.

30-year-old Michael Rotondo is being evicted from his parents' house after receiving five notices. He tells @BrookeBCNN this is not about being a millennial — he's just doing what's best for him as he fights for partial custody of his son https://t.co/qoK8XWqIPL pic.twitter.com/c4KMUaECfp — CNN International (@cnni) May 24, 2018

