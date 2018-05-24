Cocaine Circus: Twitter Is Losing Their Powder-Slangin’ Minds Over Pusha T’s New Album Daytona, Drake Diss?

Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas

Reactions To The First Listen Of Pusha T’s New Album

It’s an understatement to say that coke rap fans are drooling over the long-anticipated release of Pusha T‘s new album, Daytona, which is set to drop a midnight tonight

me after this new pusha t drops pic.twitter.com/uUCRrvTOiU — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 23, 2018

It’s been 3 years since Pusha Ton gave the public a body of work and last night at the official album listening party, people finally got a chance to hear what the Clipse co-star has been working on. Produced entirely by Trump bootlicker Kanye West, the album only has seven songs, but word is that they’re potent and includes some subliminal shots a Drake.

