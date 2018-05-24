Cocaine Circus: Twitter Is Losing Their Powder-Slangin’ Minds Over Pusha T’s New Album Daytona, Drake Diss?
Image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas
Reactions To The First Listen Of Pusha T’s New Album
It’s an understatement to say that coke rap fans are drooling over the long-anticipated release of Pusha T‘s new album, Daytona, which is set to drop a midnight tonight
It’s been 3 years since Pusha Ton gave the public a body of work and last night at the official album listening party, people finally got a chance to hear what the Clipse co-star has been working on. Produced entirely by Trump bootlicker Kanye West, the album only has seven songs, but word is that they’re potent and includes some subliminal shots a Drake.
Flip the page to see what folks are saying about the album, the diss and a preview of Kanye’s conservative MAGA bars…
Continue Slideshow
I remember it like yesterday when I was hired to be the photographer for the video for pusha T and his brother Pharrell told me personally they would be big and that they were alredy the greatest I had to travel down to philly I believe benny boom was the director of the 1st video all those years still going strong I'm happy like the minions happy Pusha T DAYTONA Listening Good Music/Def Jam @mvdinc @defjamrecords @therealswizzz @aliciakeys @kingpush @pharrell @complex @followback_com #goodmusic @cspfashion @casanova_2x @ogchaseb