SMH: Faux-Ghetto Tot Lil Tay And Her Mommy Defend Freely Distributing Filthy Mouth, “It’s Funny”

Lil Tay And Her Mom Speak Out about Controversial Videos On Good Morning America

Lil Tay and her mom visited Good Morning America this week to put on a strong front! The mom and daughter tried to convince millions of folks that Tay actually enjoys cursing and acting like a fool of social media because it’s “fun”. Tay’s mom calls her 9-year-old a well-mannered great kid. Tay maintains in the interview that she’s making “millions of dollars” and if people don’t believe it “I don’t care”.

They both also denied that anyone is coaching her into using profanities on videos.