Mayor Of West Hollywood Honors POTUS Pulverizing Porn Star Stormy Daniels With Her Own Day & Key To The City

West Hollywood Now Has An Official ‘Stormy Daniels Day’

‘Stormy Daniels Day’ is now an official holiday in West Hollywood, California.

On Wednesday May 23, the mayor declared the news as the porn star thanked the crowd following her receiving a key to the city.

Daniels was honored in front of Chi Chi La Rue’s on Wednesday by Mayor John J. Duran and Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico. Stormy gave the crowd of onlookers a quick thank you speech and praised the community for its principles of treating everyone with fairness and dignity, all while standing up to bullies.

More than 40% of West Hollywood’s population identifies at LGBT, and Daniels’ comments toward their bravery against bullying was a clear shot at the Cheeto-In-Chief Donald Trump.

You can see footage from Stormy’s ceremony below.