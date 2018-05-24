Buzzfeed And Hulu Team Up For Documentary On The History Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Abuse

BuzzFeed News and Hulu are teaming up to develop a feature documentary on R. Kelly.

The film is going to explore Kelly’s alleged abuse and exploitation of young black women, and will be streamed exclusively on Hulu’s platform. (T)ERROR filmmaker Lyric Cabral will direct alongside Oscar winner Laura Poitras and Charlotte Cook, who will be executive producing.

BuzzFeed News will be producing the doc based on its own reporting, which will be led by music critic and radio host Jim DeRogatis and deputy national editor Marisa Carroll. The project was developed by Linzee Troubh and Shani Hilton of BuzzFeed News.

Like we’re all more than familiar with by now, the controversial R&B star has a history of alleged abuse of underage African-American girls, which has largely been unreported by mainstream media until recently. Lifetime also announced this month that it is working on a documentary series focusing on women who claim Kelly has abused them.

The documentary will also feature interviews with key figures involved in the defamed singer’s past, including multiple survivors and several of Kelly’s associates.

Will you be watching?