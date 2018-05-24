Consequences & Repercussions: Racist Azzhole Who Berated Black Women On LIRR Charged With Hate Crimes

Image via Getty

Racist LIRR Rider Charged With Hate Crime

You remember that piece of s#!t we reported on a few weeks back? The one who was yelling obscenities and racist slurs at some Black women who were minding their business on the LIRR?

Yeah, well, according to NYDailyNews, 58-year-old Edward Ruggerio has been charged with a hate crime. Queens District Attorney Richard Brown has only hit Ruggerio with a hate crime, he’s also charging him with second-degree aggravated harassment.

Mr. D!¢khead is facing a year in the bing and a $1,000 fine.

Says D.A. Brown:

“No one should be subjected to the vile words and intimidating actions the defendant is accused of tormenting the victim with. Crimes of hate will never be tolerated here and when they do, regrettably occur, those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Hope he spends every single hour of that year he’s facing.