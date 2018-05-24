Don’t Leave Me, Girl: A Gallery Of Reasons We Hope Ryan’s Gorgeous Boo Rachel Is On This Season Of Black Ink Crew

About that time again. ☀️🖤 A post shared by Chilla (@_rachilla) on May 6, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

Black Ink Crew’s Rachel Is Bae

Black Ink Crew’s new season is next week and we can’t wait to see everyone return, namely the baes. However, one person we hope shows up, despite the drama of last season is Ryan’s bae Rachel.

She stole our hearts every time she was on camera, even though she was involuntarily in the middle of a nasty love triangle. Ryan is acting like he’s leaving the shop this season and maybe Rachel is going with him? If she does, hit the flip to see why we’d miss her.