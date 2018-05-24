Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive: Romeo Miller Can’t Hide His Glee When He Learns Angela Simmons Has Left Her Felon Fiancee

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Returns Thursday Nights On WeTV

Angela and Romeo together again?

That’s what fans may be wondering after Angela Simmons’ older sister Vanessa spills the beans that Vanessa has left her felon bae, Sutton Tennyson, the father of her son, on the new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

The revelation seems to be news to Romeo’s ears, who immediately perks up and vows to reach out to his former gal pal.

Could this be the start of a new relationship? Check out the clip above.