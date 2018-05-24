Hope We Don’t Die: Donald Trump Cancels Nuclear Disarmament Summit With Kim Jong Un
- By Bossip Staff
Image via JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images
Trump Cancels Nuclear Summit With Kim Jong Un
After weeks and weeks and weeks of posturing and needling and suggesting that some historic meeting with Kim Jong Un was coming, Donald Trump couldn’t follow through.
Today the White House announced that the hyped up peen measuring contest between the world leaders will not be taking place. A formal letter was released and the language used is pretty instigating…
“…but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God that they will never have to be used legit sounds like a mob boss who is making a veiled threat about someone having “an accident”.
Thanks, 53% of white women, this is what you have us dealing with. The nuclear radiation is really gonna ruin your botox treatment…