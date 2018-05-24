Daddy Dro Woes: Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To Rumors He Hid His ‘Insecure’ Infant From THIS Reality Star

Rumor control…

Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To Kaylen Zahara’s Shade

There’s a new update to the story of two “Insecure” HBO stars welcoming a child together.

As previously reported Sarunas J. Jackson was surprisingly revealed as the father of bank teller bae DomiNque Perry’s beautiful baby girl Zen…

and following that, MTV’s “Are You The One” star Kaylen Zahara blasted him for dating her without telling her he was expecting a child with DomiNque.

“Ladies, listen to your intuition!” said Kaylen. “These dudes will be in your crib, eating your food & laying up with you, taking you on dates, etc but kids on the way without you knowing. TUH! These insecure men can’t never keep it 100. Congrats tho.”

Both Kaylen AND Sarunas have since said however that there’s no bad blood between them and Kaylen posted a video where she confirmed that she spoke to Sarunas and they patched things up.

“What occurred was I saw friends and family sending me something that I didn’t have information on,” said Kaylen. “I’ve human and it made me feel how I felt. Since then I’ve had a conversation that does not need to be completely shared with the rest of you guys. It’s about hearing prople out, understanding situations.”

Before Kaylen’s post, Sarunas hopped in TheShadeRoom’s comments section to defend himself.

“Nooo get y’all facts straight! Stop stop stop this is not the situation. Ask @AmazedByKay directly.”

Hmmmm, Kaylen changed her tune QUICK. Wonder what happened there…

Sarunas also issued another response on Twitter, hit the flip to see it.