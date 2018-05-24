MeToo: 16 Women Are Accusing Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Morgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Harassment By 16 Women

If you’re keeping score at home, put a mark down for yet another main man in Hollyweird who is being accused of nefarious sexual behavior toward women.

According to a disturbingly detailed CNN report, 16 women have come forward with stories of some level of sexual harassment or inappropriate acts levied against them by one Mr. Morgan Freeman.

An unidentified production assistant who was working with Freeman on the 2015 production of “Going In Style” says her life basically became a living Hell:

In one incident, she said, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

In another instance, during a 2012 production “Now You See Me”, a senior production member says both she and her assistant were harassed:

“He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” she said.

Despite numerous attempts to reach out to Freeman, CNN got no response. But he did release a statement after publication:

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

You buyin’ what Morgan is sellin’?