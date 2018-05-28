Not Just Insecure: A Gallery Of TV Co-Stars Who Allegedly Had Off-Screen Love Affairs

It seems like it should happen all the time: co-stars who express on-screen chemistry suddenly realizing that they have something real when the cameras stop rolling. These stars had that same feeling. They were on shows together and continued their relationships beyond. Did they all work out or did they flame out?

Take a look and find out.

Naya Rivera and Mark Salling – These Glee costars had a brief relationship back in the day but both of their lives sort of fell apart.

Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron – They dated during the High School Musical TV shows and had a lovely relationship.

Will Smith and Tyra Banks – They dated for a year or so, before things didn’t work out. But at least they had love.

Milo Ventimiglia & Hayden Panettiere – They dated while they were on Heroes? Remember how dope that show was?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – They met on That 70s Show and are happily ever after now.

Trai Byers and Grace Byers – These stars from Empire are married in real life

    Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe- This couple is black excellence personified though they dont have any scenes together on This Is Us.

    Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell – Their rumored relationship turned into Martin allegedly taking things too far.

    Dominque Perry and Saurunas Johnson – These two Insecure cast-mates had a kid together this month, causing quite a social media stir.

