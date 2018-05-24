For Your Viewing Pleasure: Turgid Tabria Major Flaunts Her Plush Pound Cakes In New ‘Kinis

Tabria Majors Shares New Bikini Photos

Terrifically thick Tabria Majors is showing off her copious 200-pound plus curves in new bikinis.

The curvy model is posing in an AllGoodThingsTV directed video alongside fellow real bodied model Stephanie Viada in Fashion Nova Curve ‘kinis.

Tabria’s AllGoodThingsTV shoot also includes more photos of her posing in curve-exposing kinis.

When she’s not shutting down the ‘gram, Tabria’s planning to host a model workshop in conjunction with her The Thick podcast.

See more of turgid Tabria Majors on the flip.