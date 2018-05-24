Where’s Young M.A.??? Rich The Kid’s Estranged Wife Says He’s Been Smashing IG Model Tori Brixx On Her Old Furniture

Rich The Kid Ditches Ex-Wife, Moves In Tori Brixx

Who even knew that Young M.A. and Tori Brixx had even broken up???

Apparently the insta-model is now not only seeing rapper Rich The Kid, but she’s living with him according to divorce documents filed by his estranged wife. According to TMZ, who obtained their divorce docs, Antonette Willis claims that Rich the Kid is an abusing, dirty dog.

Allegedly, he forced his wife to have 3 abortions during their relationship to avoid having “anymore kids”. Right now they have two kids, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old. She also says she repeatedly caught him cheating and he frequently hit her after she confronted him — including a time she followed him and caught him going to a hotel with another woman.

Yikes! Why even walk down the aisle???? Antonette says Rich not only kicked her to the curb, but she has zero income, and has been forced to move in with family back in Georgia. She’s asking for spousal and child support.

Here is his ex, Antonette aka Lady Lucious:

High maintenance 💄 A post shared by Elle 😋 (@ttladyluscious) on Mar 13, 2018 at 3:07pm PDT

And in the midst of all of this MESSY matrimony-dom, Rich The Kid has moved his sidepiece Tori Brixx in her spot. He and Tori were just posted up on his insta-story enjoying a ride in a convertible.

What a mess! How long do YOU think these two will last?