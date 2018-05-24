Exclusive Clip From New Film About VOGUE’s Andre Leon Talley, AKA “The Kofi Annan Of What You Got On” [VIDEO]

The Gospel According To Andre Lands In Theatres May 25

We’ve been loving André Leon Talley a LONG time and are happy to see him getting his roses NOW. A new film about the fashion editor is coming out and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip. Watch it below:

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRE’ which opens in theaters on May 25th. THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ chronicles the life and career of André Leon Talley, former Vogue magazine editor-at-large and one of the fashion industry’s and New York culture’s most influential icons. Directed by Kate Novack, the film offers unprecedented access to Talley — the imposing, if improbable, fashion landmark, forever steeped in style history. Beginning his career at Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1970s before climbing the ranks of the New York fashion editorial world, Talley made a lasting impact by pushing to include African-American models and designers in such major publications as Women’s Wear Daily, W, and Vogue magazine. Today, his judgment is sought by top designers, stylists, and celebrity clientele. Featuring fashion luminaries such as Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik testifying to André’s gifts, the film traces his journey with rich archival footage that summons multiple eras of stylish and outlandish clothing.

Directed by: Kate Novack (Page One: Inside The New York Times)

Produced by: Kate Novack, Andrew Rossi, Josh Braun

Featuring Interviews with: André Leon Talley, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Valentino Garavani, Isabella Rossellini, Manolo Blahnik, Graydon Carter

Runtime: 94 minutes

Watch The Trailer HERE:

Visit The Official Site

Follow the Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GospelAccordingToAndre/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gospeltoandre/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GospelAccordingToAndre/