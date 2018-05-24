Seen On The Scene: Rasheeda, Courtney Adeleye, & Adi Halevy Headline The “Ladies of Business” Conference In Atlanta

Hundreds of female entrepreneurs from across the nation converged at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta for the 3rd annual “Ladies of Business Conference” presented by Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta. The 2-day power-packed, experience sponsored by The Mane Choice, featured interactive business workshops with top executive moguls and female entrepreneurs from across the nation sharing their stories, best business practices and coveted secrets to success. The weekend culminated with the highly anticipated brunch panel headlined by Rasheeda (Pressed Boutique & LHHATL), Courtney Adeleye (The Mane Choice), and Adi Halevy (TeamiBlends).

This year’s dynamic roster of speakers also included Adamma McKinnon (Celebrity Attorney), Andrea Hamilton (Theory Communications), Ashley Sims (The Aesthetic Girl), Gabrielle Deculus (Business Rules for Women), Marsha Barnes (The Finance Bar), Maya Table (Sam Frank Productions & The Cut Life), Nicole Garner Scott (100 Female Entrepreneurs), Nichole Lynel (Shop Nichole Lynel), Tamera Darden, (Darden Creative), Tiereny Webb(Haute Brandco), Tiffany Tolliver (The Emma Rose Agency), and more.

Founded by Bianca Rush and Dayira Jones, Ladies Who Brunch Atlanta is a global women’s empowerment movement and niche platform for millennial women to learn, connect, and establish relationships that carry on throughout their entrepreneurial endeavors. For more information or to learn more about membership opportunities, visit www.LadiesWhoBrunchAtlanta.com.

