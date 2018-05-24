R&Busted: Jacquees Popped For Doing 116 MPH In A Car Containing California Kush

Image via Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty

Jacquees Arrested In Atlanta

The boy Jacquees got himself jammed up in Atlanta early this morning when he was pulled over doing 116 MPH according to TMZ.

Police say before the singer pulled over he tossed something out the window, upon search the cops found 3 grams of marijuana.

“The man” slapped a shiny pair of stainless steel bracelets on him and charged him with speeding, reckless driving, littering and possession of a controlled substance.

Jacquees has found himself in trouble a lot lately. Just a month ago he was detained in the Milwaukee airport