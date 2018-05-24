WELP: Harvey Weinstein Turning Himself In On Sex Crime Charges

Harvey Weinstein Turning Himself In

It’s a wrap for Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Hollywood honcho is set to turn himself into authorities Friday, reports The New York Daily News.

Weinstein’s is facing charges in connection to Lucia Evans who told police that he forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.

The statute of limitations does not apply in this case.

The news comes after actress Ashley Judd sued Weinstein claiming that he made inflammatory statements about her that hurt her career.

