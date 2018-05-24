It’s A Wrap: Debra Lee Stepping Down As Chairman & CEO Of BET

Debra Lee Stepping Down At BET

After months of rumors Debra Lee is officially stepping down at BET.

BET announced today that Lee is stepping down from her position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BET Networks, effective Monday, May 28, 2018.

Lee began her career with the company as its first VP and General Counsel in 1986 and became President and COO in 1996. Lee became Chairman and CEO in 2005.

Last year rumors swirled that Lee would be the next BET exec ousted from Viacom but reps for the CEO fiercely denied it.

In 2017 Stephen Hill, the longtime President of Programming who was a staple for nearly two decades, exited alongside Zola Mashariki, BET’s Executive Vice President and Head of Original Programming.

Mashariki sued BET and Viacom for discrimination.