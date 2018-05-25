Amber Rose Claps Back At Claims She Savagely Stepped Out On Her Ex-Boo 21

Amber Rose Sets The Record Straight On 21 Savage Breakup

There’s been a lot of speculation as to what led to the sudden breakup of 21 Savage and Amber Rose, especially as they’ve been pretty icy toward each other after burning red hot with PDA and constantly riding for each other.

And after Amber made a public plea to get one more chance with 21, that he knifed back at with an ice cold response…folks started speculating that the split was due to a mess-up on Amber Rose’s part. Had cheating entered the equation?

While chatter spread that Amber had smashed one of 21’s homies…Amber decided to hop ahead of that story and let it be known that she definitely didn’t cheat on 21, or anyone else for that matter.

But that wasn’t all Amber had to get off her chest today. She went on a full InstaStories tirade about a number of misconceptions about her– everything from her views on darker skinned women to her ongoing relationship with Wiz…not that she gives a damn what any of us think, or anything..

Hit the flip to see Amber set the record straight…

Splash/Getty/Instagram