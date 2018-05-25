Rachel Dolezal Slapped With Felony Charges Over Welfare Fraud, Could Go Behind Bars For 15 Years

Rachel Dolezal Facing Up To 15 Years In Prison For Welfare Fraud

Everyone’s least favorite fake Black chick Rachel Dolezal is in some pretty hot water with the government, for misusing government benefits.

Rachel — who if you weren’t aware, now legally goes by the super-ethnic name Nkechi Diallo — is facing up to 15 years in prison over illegally using public assistance. According to KHQ:

Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, is accused of 1st Degree Theft by Welfare Fraud, Perjury in the 2nd Degree, and False Verification for Public Assistance. Her potential punishment under RCW 74.08.331 could include up to 15 years in prison. According to court documents, Diallo illegally received $8,747 in food assistance, and illegally received $100 in childcare assistance. Total restitution, according to the documents, is $8,847, allegedly stolen from August 2015 through November 2017.

But how much was Rach– um, excuse us Nkechi — actually making while collecting this extra $9k?

The bank records, court documents say, showed Diallo had deposited about $83,924 into her bank account in several monthly installments between August 2015 and September 2017, without reporting the income to the Department of Social and Health Services. The money, according to the case file, had come from authoring her book, ‘In Full Color,’ speaking engagements, soap making, doll making, and the sale of her art.

Eeek. You think Nkechi will be able to wiggle her way out of this one?

