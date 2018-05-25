Kanye Paid $85,000 To License Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Drug-Littered Bathroom For Pusha T’s Album Cover

Kanye West Pays $85,000 For Photo Of Whitney Houston’s Bathroom

Kanye West really wants to make sure everything is just right for the albums he’s been working on in his Wyoming hideaway…so much so that he’s willing to shell out nearly $100,000 to make sure the album covers are evocative.

We’re guessing that goal was achieved when he reportedly shelled out $85,000 for a picture of the late Whitney Houston’s messy restroom for Pusha T’s album art. Thankfully, the photo isn’t of Whitney’s actual death scene, but rather the bathroom sink at her actual home — littered with cigarette boxes, alleged drug paraphernalia, and other arbitrary items — taken in 2006 when the singer was notably going through addiction issues.

album 1 PUSHA T DAYTONA dropping 2mrw pic.twitter.com/M1UPvax5fa — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 24, 2018

The album is called DAYTONA, and is out now on streaming services. Pusha T tells Entertainment Weekly that while this cover was a last-minute decision by ‘Ye, the cover “definitely does match the energy of my album.”

“I feel like the cover represents an organized chaos. The energy of the album is a bit chaotic, but it’s all in place. Looks at that cover, I’m sure whoever frequents that bathroom or area knew whatever they wanted to find and knew where it was.”

Hmm. What do you think of the cover, and the album for that matter?

Getty