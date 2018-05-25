‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Creepin: Did Dirty Doggin’ Don Have ANOTHER Secret Seed On Ashley?
“Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Don Cheats On Ashley, Fathers Another Child?
Rumors are swirling that a reality star who admitted to cheating fathered a child that’s unfortunately not with his wife.
As previously reported Don of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” gave a Kevin Hart style apology to his wife Ashley and his three kids, two of which he shares with her, for “embarrassing them.”
I wanna start this post by saying I love you Ashley Brumfield and I apologize for hurting you and disappointing you once again. We have been working on Don and Ashley for 6 years. Our lives have created two amazing boys and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Our lives have been lived in the public eye these past 3 years and I have publicly embarrassed my wife, my family, and my team who all believed in me.I can’t ask my wife to forgive me once again. All I can do is work on myself to be a better husband to you Ashley and allow you to heal. I really wanna say something I should have said to the fans of Black Ink in the beginning. Please relax on going so hard on Ashley. She was never stupid for loving me and trying to forgive, trust, and forgive me. I have 2 sons who I have to be a better example of a man to and a daughter who I must show how a man supposed to honor and respect her. What I have done has not been any of that and I must do better. Once again I apologize Ashley, DJ, Kinleigh and Ashdon. I love you guys and I promise to make it better.
Ashely then dropped his last name from hers on social media, blasted him for trying to play the victim about his infidelity and went virtually silent on their marital issues.
Now it looks like fans will get an update on the status of their marriage on the new season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago.” VH1 recently released the super trailer for season 4 and in it, Ashley is seen sitting down with a woman (allegedly Don’s mistress) who confirms that she’s expecting.
“Are you pregnant?” asks Ashley.
“Yes,” says the other woman.
Ashely’s then seen exploding in rage on her husband.
M E S S Y—there’s got to be more to this story, right????
Back in season 3, Don admitted to fathering a child with his “homie” Whitney while he was with Ashley who was his girlfriend at the time.
Ashley and Don moved past that however and got married before welcoming their second child, Ashdon, last year.
Will you be watching “Black Ink Crew Chicago” when it returns May 30 at 8/7 C?
Ashley also said that Cardi B’s “Be Careful” is her mood this season.
“It would be equivalent to a song, Cardi B’s song “Be Careful” to me is exactly how I’m feeling. Cardi is expressing to a significant other if he don’t be careful he’s gonna miss out on a good thing.”
You (finally) leaving, sis? You deserve better.
Ashley says “she’s better and focused” this season. Don says he’s being “mentally strong” this season.