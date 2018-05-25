‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Creepin: Did Dirty Doggin’ Don Have ANOTHER Secret Seed On Ashley?

Poor Ashley…

“Black Ink Crew Chicago’s” Don Cheats On Ashley, Fathers Another Child?

Rumors are swirling that a reality star who admitted to cheating fathered a child that’s unfortunately not with his wife.

As previously reported Don of “Black Ink Crew Chicago” gave a Kevin Hart style apology to his wife Ashley and his three kids, two of which he shares with her, for “embarrassing them.”

Ashely then dropped his last name from hers on social media, blasted him for trying to play the victim about his infidelity and went virtually silent on their marital issues.

Now it looks like fans will get an update on the status of their marriage on the new season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago.” VH1 recently released the super trailer for season 4 and in it, Ashley is seen sitting down with a woman (allegedly Don’s mistress) who confirms that she’s expecting.

“Are you pregnant?” asks Ashley. “Yes,” says the other woman. Ashely’s then seen exploding in rage on her husband.

M E S S Y—there’s got to be more to this story, right????

Back in season 3, Don admitted to fathering a child with his “homie” Whitney while he was with Ashley who was his girlfriend at the time.

Ashley and Don moved past that however and got married before welcoming their second child, Ashdon, last year.

Will you be watching “Black Ink Crew Chicago” when it returns May 30 at 8/7 C?