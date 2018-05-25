TimesUp: Watch Perpetual Perv Producer Perp Walk Into Police Precinct For Sex Crimes [Video]

Image via YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein Turns Himself In Over Sex Crimes

It’s a zoo in NYC right now. Disgraced *alleged* sexual predator Harvey Weinstein has turned himself into the NYPD to be charged with a sex crime.

One of the women who helped police bring charges against Weinstein is Lucia Evans who accuses him of forcing her to perform oral sex back in 2004 according to TMZ.

Hit this piece of s#!t with an entire Barnes & Noble.