Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Dwyane Wade Surprises Gabrielle Union With Fanciful First-Class Vacation To France

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are loving it up in France right now y’all… And just like Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian they’re thanking Booking.com for their luxury vacay digs…

Looks amazing right?

With the world’s largest selection of incredible places to stay, the travel site made it easy for the couple to plan a special vacation to kick off the holiday weekend and take in the excitement of the Monaco Grand Prix. As a surprise to Union, Wade planned the ultimate romantic getaway through Booking.com at the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

Located on 17 acres of Mediterranean gardens, with the French Riviera as the perfect romantic backdrop, Booking.com’s Grand-hotel du Cap-Ferrat’s Four Seasons Pool Suite offered the Wades the necessary provisions and privacy to ensure a momentous weekend getaway. Priced at $6,946 per night, the suite offers an all-white living area and bedroom with French doors leading to a large, furnished terrace with a private infinity-edge swimming pool overlooking the pine grove. The suite also includes one king-sized bed, a deluxe marble bathroom with a deep soaking tub and a glass-enclosed walk-in shower, along with a spacious walk-in closet. During the first night of their stay, the couple enjoyed gourmet cuisine at the property’s Michelin-star restaurant, Le Cap.