Exclusive: Styles P’s Wife Reveals The Moment She Found Out The Rapper Was Cheating

Styles P & Wife Adjua Styles Share How Infidelity Impacted their Marriage On “Black Love”

Rapper Styles P’s wife Adjua reveals the moment she discovered her man wasn’t being faithful in their marriage.

On the latest episode of OWN’s “Black Love,” the wife said her husband accidentally butt dialed her, and she heard him talking to another woman in an inappropriate way.

“I knew what it was right away, and I approached him,” Adjua said as Styles puts his head in his hands. “I was like, ‘Where were you yesterday?’”

The episode, which also features D.L. Hughley, delves into how these celebrity couples moved past cheating in their relationships.

“Black Love” airs on Saturday nights at 10 EST on OWN.

Will you be watching?