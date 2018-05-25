Angela Simmons Finally Speaks On Ending Her Engagement & Addresses Cheating Rumors
Angela Simmons Speaks On Ending Sutton Tennyson Engagement
Angela Simmons is finally giving details on ending her engagement.
On last night’s season premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Angie confirmed that things are indeed a wrap between her and her baby’s father Sutton Tennyson.
Not only that, Angela said she hasn’t spoken to him and wouldn’t confirm or deny if he cheated on her.
“I’m single now, we’re not together it just didn’t work out for me,” said Angela to her brother Jojo who’s also on this season of the show.
“We’re just done,” said Angie when Jojo asked her if cheated. “It’s a number of things, not just one thing—nothing that you would be happy about.”
RUT ROH SHAGGY.
Back in 2016, there were rumors that Sutton was cheating on Angela while she was pregnant with their son. Neither Angela nor Sutton addressed the rumor and the couple stayed together..
In December, however, Angela confirmed that she was a single mother and encouraged other women not to “stay somewhere you aren’t valued.”
2017 … You were a beast . I can truly say that this year has made me stronger . Well I recognized my strength to walk away from what isn't healthy for me. I faced my biggest fears this year. And from that I am open to my new life and evolving . I truly have seen and been through some stuff that I know tons of women go through. And I speak up to let you know there's hope. All of those who are single mothers that are hurting that want to give up .. Don't ! Also don't stay somewhere that you aren't valued . And don't allow anyone to treat you less than what you are. It's not easy to face my truth in front of this cold world . But I face it with pride because I got through this and will get through it all! Protect yourself !!! Take the steps you need to make sure you are really happy!! Really happy inside. Not just a smile . Not just waking up to another day. But loving the day you are waking up in. I don't speak to down talk anyone . But I speak to free myself from my past. I'm ready to turn the page . And ready to uplift anyone who needs uplifting along the way! 2018 … I can't wait to meet you ❤️
Kudos to her for opening up about her breakup on national TV and telling her own story to stop the speculation.
More on the flip.
In another “Growing Up Hip Hop” scene Angela tells her mother about life as a single mom.
“I just got to a place where I felt like I wasn’t happy and I tried, I tried, I tried,” said Angela. “God had another plan for me.”