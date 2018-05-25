Angela Simmons Finally Speaks On Ending Her Engagement & Addresses Cheating Rumors

It’s a wrap…

Angela Simmons Speaks On Ending Sutton Tennyson Engagement

Angela Simmons is finally giving details on ending her engagement.

On last night’s season premiere of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Angie confirmed that things are indeed a wrap between her and her baby’s father Sutton Tennyson.

Not only that, Angela said she hasn’t spoken to him and wouldn’t confirm or deny if he cheated on her.

“I’m single now, we’re not together it just didn’t work out for me,” said Angela to her brother Jojo who’s also on this season of the show. “We’re just done,” said Angie when Jojo asked her if cheated. “It’s a number of things, not just one thing—nothing that you would be happy about.”

RUT ROH SHAGGY.

Back in 2016, there were rumors that Sutton was cheating on Angela while she was pregnant with their son. Neither Angela nor Sutton addressed the rumor and the couple stayed together..

In December, however, Angela confirmed that she was a single mother and encouraged other women not to “stay somewhere you aren’t valued.”

Kudos to her for opening up about her breakup on national TV and telling her own story to stop the speculation.

