Jesus Take The Wheel: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Pleads Guilty To Killing Coast Guardsman In DUI Crash

Former Reality Star Pleads Guilty To Killing Coast Guardsman

A former reality TV star has pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. Coast Guard technician in a drunken wrong-way collision on a Virginia highway.

25-year-old Melissa Hancock pleaded guilty on Wednesday to aggravated DUI manslaughter in the November 2017 death of 29-year-old Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Dill.

Back in March, Hancock entered pleas of no contest to driving the wrong way and failing to obey a highway sign. Those are misdemeanors which don’t carry any jail time, but the felony manslaughter charge carries a one-year minimum jail sentence.

At the time of the fatal crash, Dill was driving to pick up his wife and friends, who were celebrating her birthday.

Hancock appeared on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta.

Sentencing is set for October 10.