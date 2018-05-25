Oh Word? Balance Beam Becky Nancy Pelosi Toes The Line On NFL’s Nincompoopy National Anthem Rule

Image via Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi Hedges On Criticizing NFL National Anthem Rule

It’s well-established that the NFL has zero backbone. At this point we don’t expect anything remotely resembling strength or bravery from them.

However, you’d think that the Democrats, a group known for pandering to Black folks, would at least FAKE a full-throated condemnation of the hypocrisy of the league’s attempt to silence African-American voices, but nah.

“I love the National Anthem … and I love the First Amendment and I’ll just leave it that.” Nancy Pelosi declines to take a position on the NFL anthem ruling, but says she wishes the players had been a bigger part of the decision https://t.co/49cjWsqTN7 #PelosiTownHall pic.twitter.com/JewaqUXLYu — CNN (@CNN) May 24, 2018

Do you see this broad walking that tightrope? She should quit her gig with the government and go on the road with Cirque Du Soleil.

She can’t even fix her mouth to just say the undeniable truth, that the rule is a bunch of bullsh#!t, but will without doubt put out her wrinkly hand and ask for our vote.

Coward.