Oh Word? Balance Beam Becky Nancy Pelosi Toes The Line On NFL’s Nincompoopy National Anthem Rule
- By Bossip Staff
It’s well-established that the NFL has zero backbone. At this point we don’t expect anything remotely resembling strength or bravery from them.
However, you’d think that the Democrats, a group known for pandering to Black folks, would at least FAKE a full-throated condemnation of the hypocrisy of the league’s attempt to silence African-American voices, but nah.
Do you see this broad walking that tightrope? She should quit her gig with the government and go on the road with Cirque Du Soleil.
She can’t even fix her mouth to just say the undeniable truth, that the rule is a bunch of bullsh#!t, but will without doubt put out her wrinkly hand and ask for our vote.
Coward.