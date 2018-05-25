Cream Of Wheat Tears: Pettiest Reactions To The Warriors Choking Away Game 5
- By Bossip Staff
Petty Twitter Vs. Golden State Warriors
There’s nothing more deliciously petty than Twitter after the hateable Golden State Warriors lose, especially when they choke away a pivotal playoff game like they did last night in a thrilling moment that sent social media into a TIZZY.
Peep the pettiest reactions to the Warriors choking away Game 5 on the flip.
Feature photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images