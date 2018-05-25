Are Ya On 10 Yet: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Has Been Certified Platinum

Earlier this month, the Recording Industry Association of America officially announced that Black Panther: The Album, curated by Kendrick Lamar and his team at TDE, has been certified platinum.

Released only a few months ago on February 9, the soundtrack for the critically acclaimed Black Panther film has earned platinum status, just after earning a gold certification on May 10. Producer Sounwave celebrated the big feat on Instagram, posting a photo of the platinum plaque with the caption, “#blackpanther.. more blessings #TDE.”

Beside curating the project with TDE founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Lamar also appears on a lot of the project’s 14 tracks–including “All the Stars” with SZA, “Pray for Me” with The Weeknd and “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock, Future and James Blake.

Kendrick’s most recent solo project, DAMN. (which came out a little over a year ago) was just certified triple platinum this month as well. Following up April’s Pulitzer win for the Compton native, May is looking pretty damn good, too.