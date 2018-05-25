The PinkPeenPrint: Is Nicki Minaj Getting Her Concrete Cakes Slim Shady Smashed To Smithereens?

- By Bossip Staff
Nicki & Eminem Dating Rumors Blow Up Twitter

Sooooo, um, whut? Nicki Minaj and…EMINEM dating??? Like, forreal forreal, in real life? Huh? Well, it certainly appears so based on Her Royal P-popstress “confirming” it to a fan on Instagram in a WTF-worthy moment that has the whole entire internet lost and confused.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Nicki possibly getting Slim Shady Smashed on the flip.

    Feature photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

