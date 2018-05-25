A$AP Rocky’s New Album Has Some Fans Wishing He’d Lay Off The LSD Melodies And Stick To Getting Jiggy With His #OOTDs

A$AP Rocky’s Album is Getting Mixed Reviews From Fans

This Friday brings us a lot of new music to marinate in, including A$AP Rocky’s first album in three years, Testing.

We’ve also been gifted with Pusha T’s latest project DAYTONA, which was greeted with almost completely rave reviews–Rocky’s on the other hand, didn’t seem to fare so well with fans. Of course, there are some people who are definitely feeling this new project, but for the most part, the initial crowd consensus is less than stellar.

While some fans are disappointed that they waited so many years to hear what they consider the be trash, others are begging for Rocky to quit music all together and stick to modeling.

Someone make ASAP Rocky the face of Fashion Nova Men, so he can stop making albums. — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) May 25, 2018

With sadness and disappointment however, comes great tweets–and you know fans took to social media to display their hot takes all over the place.

Check out what fans had to say about the new A$AP Rocky album, Testing.

Diddy is featured on ASAP Rocky's new album but he only tweeted about Daytona today ouch https://t.co/orR8EKYqOn — Stefan🎷🐝 (@alabaqQ) May 25, 2018