YES LAWD: Anderson .Paak Performs His New Track “Bubblin” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Anderson .Paak Performs His Energetic New Song, “Bubblin”

Anderson .Paak dropped a new song last week, and it’s got everybody excited over it.

Now, one week after the release of the official music video, the Oxnard native just did the first live performance of his brand new track, “Bubblin.” Take a look at .Paaks live rendition of the song for the audience over at Jimmy Kimmel Live!