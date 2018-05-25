Oh We Get It: A Gallery Of Reasons Rich The Kid Let Tori Brixx Plug Walk All Over His Crib

Tori Brixx Is A Banger

Right now, rapper Rich the Kid is in the middle of a messy divorce. His wife claims he’s actually moved in Tori Brixx, and they’ve been plug walking all over her old furniture. That’s super soon, Rich! But we get it, Tori Brixx has the yammys and the pretty face.

Hit the flip to see all of epic thirst traps Rich the Kid probably fell for.